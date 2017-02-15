Former Coffeyville Amazon Warehouse On The Auction Block

The former Amazon Fulfillment Center in Coffeyville, Kansas is on the auction block to the highest bidder.

The 877,000 square foot facility, located in an industrial park north of Coffeyville has been closed since early 2015.

9/30/2014 Related Story: Amazon Closing Coffeyville, Kansas Shipping Center

The center, which sits on 105 acres had employed 600 workers.

The center was first built as a distribution facility for Golden Books in 1978.

McCurdy Auction is handing the sale and is now accepting sealed bids until March 15, 2017.