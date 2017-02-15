Man Who Accused TPD Of Racial Profiling Discuses 'Live PD' Video

Randy Wallace, the Tulsa man made famous in a video filmed by the reality TV show "Live PD," spoke to the media Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

The clip from last week shows Wallace claiming he's being racially profiled by a TPD officer - accused of being in a gang because he's wearing blue.

The Tulsa man said the TV film crews and police had followed him on previous occasions before knocking on his door.

On the day the viral video was shot, Wallace said he believed he was meeting the film crew to sign a disclaimer, but the conversation took a different turn. He went outside with a film crew member and found the Tulsa Gang Task Force.

"It scared me," he said. Wallace ran back into his house but was again contacted by the film crew, he said. He got his cell phone and went back out.

A film crew member paid him $40 to be on the show, but Wallace said he didn't understand they were going to represent him as a gang member, which he strongly denied.

Wallace had contact with Tulsa Police Officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin who was with the film crew. Wallace told the media that Larkin explained the disclaimer to him by saying innocent people sign them, but guilty people don't.

Wallace filmed Larkin saying that to him, said Marq Lewis of We The People.

"He was basically trying to manipulate me as a black person and accuse me of being a gang member," Wallace said. "I've never been convicted of anything gang related."

He said he has had minor drug offenses but has never been accused of any violent crime. Wallace believes the police thought the birthmark on his face is a gang tattoo, but he's had it all his life.

Wallace said he has mental illness and has participated with the Tulsa mental health court which has helped him a great deal. He said it gave him a lot of guidance and changed his life.

Shortly after the video went viral, the Tulsa mayor posted on Facebook that the police had canceled their contract with the show. Police Chief Chuck Jordan told News On 6 partner 'The Frontier' that he had canceled the contract weeks before the video got so much attention.

"We just didn't like the way it represented Tulsa and the police department," Jordan said.

“It's something we hear every day that happens in marginalized communities," Lewis told News On 6.

We The People believe Wallace was exploited by the television and the police. They questioned the ethics of the officers for being so involved in the production company, who is paying their salaries to do so, and say police are unfairly targeting north Tulsa in hopes of making