Stanley Vernon Majors Attorney Waives Right To Preliminary Hearing

Major’s attorney, Robert Nigh, said, "This story needs to be told, but it needs to be told all at the same time so that things are in context."

Wednesday's proceedings at the courthouse did not go exactly as planned. First, Majors showed up late for his preliminary hearing after he fell and hit his head in the jail.

Police arrested Majors in August of last year after police said he shot and killed his neighbor, Khalid Jabara.

A Tulsa man charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Stanley Vernon Majors’ attorney said they also plan to use an insanity defense in the murder case.

Prosecutors charged Majors with shooting and killing his Lebanese-American neighbor, Khalid Jabara, on August 12, 2016.

Medical personnel checked him out before he went to court.

Then, after he arrived, Majors gave up his right to a preliminary hearing, which is when a judge decides if there's enough evidence to order a person to stand trial.

The reason he did that is because he plans to use an insanity defense.

Khalid’s father, Mounah Jabara was the first person to call 911.

Mounah: "I need to talk to police, somebody shot my son."

Dispatcher: "How many minutes ago did this happen?"

Mounah: "Just now, just now."

Police say Majors had a history of harassing Jabara's family and had been charged with running over Jabara's mother with his car - that case is still pending.

“In this case, there's not a lot of question about what happened, it's a question of why and Mr. Majors mental intent and sanity," Nigh said.

Just three months ago, Majors was found competent to stand trial, however, Nigh said that doesn't account for Majors’ mental state at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutor Julie Doss said they're ready for whatever the defense throws their way.

“We certainly don't have any problem with him asserting his rights, but we're also going to counter any claim he makes about insanity and we will proceed as we deem appropriate at that time," Doss said.

Also, documents show Judge Bill LaFortune recused himself because of a concern of perceived bias because he also handled Majors' previous assault case.

Notice Of Intent To Raise The Question Of Insanity Or Mental Illness: