Bynum Launches Reading Partners Initiative For City Employees

In an effort to get more involvement with Reading Partners, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed an executive order Wednesday to let City of Tulsa employees volunteer with the organization during city business hours.

Bynum, joined by Reading Partners representatives, signed the executive order February 15, 2017, at Gilcrease Elementary, 5550 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Reading Partners is a national literacy nonprofit serving in 14 locations across the U.S., including Tulsa.

The executive order will outline the process and procedure for employees to take volunteer leave.

Reading Partners works with kindergarten through 3rd-grade students who are up to 2.5 years behind in reading and matches them with a community volunteer who guides students through a research-validated, proven curriculum taking them from where they are in their reading proficiency to reading on grade level.