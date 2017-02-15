Missing Broken Arrow Teen Found Safe In Arkansas

Broken Arrow police said a missing teenaged girl was located Tuesday in Arkansas and she was apparently healthy and not believed to be endangered.

Aeriona Marie Pauley, 15, was reported missing by BAPD January 30 but they said she was last seen January 1, 2017.

BAPD said Pauley was located in the early morning hours February 14, 2017, in Sebastian County, Arkansas. Sebastian County is southeast of Fort Smith.

Arkansas law enforcement notified BAPD and arrangements were made to return Pauley home to her mother.

