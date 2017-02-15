Broken Arrow Police Seek To Return Stolen Items To Rightful Owners

Broken Arrow Police recovered two stolen vehicles on Tuesday, February 14th, loaded with items they believe were stolen from the Tulsa area .

Police are now seeking the rightful owners of those items which include tires, wheels, a gas pump, a stroller, spools of wire, cable connectors, thermostats, a water valve and miscellaneous tools.

Police say if you can specifically identify any of these items as the owner, please contact BA Police Detective Gayla Adcock at 918-451-8200, extension 8805.