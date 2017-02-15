Pawnee County Crash Kills Man And Unborn Baby, Mother Hospitalized

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Wednesday morning single-vehicle crash on SH 18 north of Pawnee city limits killed two and sent one to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Austin Lee Franks, 22, of Fairfax, was the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry and troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP accident report states.

Dorcas Georgette Hall-Zotigh, 19, was a passenger in the car and was taken to the hospital, according to the report. Hall-Zotigh, of Pawnee, was 32 weeks pregnant but troopers say the baby died from the injuries Hall-Zotigh sustained.

Troopers say the vehicle was driving south on SH 18 when the vehicle departed the road for an unknown reason, Franks overcorrected left, entered a

broad slide across the roadway, struck two trees and rolled once.

Franks wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the front passenger window. Hall-Zotigh was wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

Troopers say the cause of the collision was failure to maintain lane.