John's Take: Cowboys Look To Pick Up Pivotal Win In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas -

Every game is critical this February for the Cowboys and Wednesday night is no exception, and the same goes for TCU.

Both teams are battling to get into the NCAA tournament and both teams are in the 30s in terms of the RPI (one way that the committee determines how strong a team is). But, OSU's strength of schedule is a bit better.

The Cowboys won the first matchup by 13 in Stillwater, dominating the last ten minutes.

OSU is coming off a 13-point home win over Texas. The victory was the team's sixth in the last seven games.

It will be a tough matchup; TCU has only lost twice at home this season (to Kansas and Baylor).

Freshman guard Lindy Waters will not play.

Coach Underwood said they'll hold Waters out for a while after he battled a “hot spot” in his foot.

 Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

