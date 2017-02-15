Claremore Hoops Looks To Shake First-Round 'Playoff Monkey' This Year

“We just decided this year, we have to hunker down and play some basketball,” said point guard Levi Chasteen.

“Hunker down" perfectly describes a Claremore basketball team that's as close knit as they are motivated.

With nine seniors and a number of guys who have played together since first grade, the Zebras look to shed a first-round playoff monkey.

"These past two years, we've lost first round,” Levi Chasteen stated. "We're looking to change that."

Guard Jeff Oxford added, "We don't like to think about the past. It's a new year, so we just want to keep doing what we've been doing and then move forward."

The Zebras are confident they'll end that streak of bowing out in the first round. When asked why they’re so confident, one word keeps coming up.

"We have a lot of leadership on the team,” said Oxford.

Chasteen stated, "All the leaders on the team have stepped up."

And Head Coach Tommy Nolan added, "It's leadership."

Did you catch that? They have good leadership.

"They've done a good job of buying into their role and just really trying to push each other and enjoy the process,” said Nolan.

Oxford added, "This is the best group of guys I've been around, and I wouldn't want to be around anyone else."

The Zebras get their next crack at a first-round win next Friday at home against Skiatook.