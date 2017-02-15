Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 10th Homicide Of 2017

Tulsa police made an arrested in a fatal shooting.

The shooting was Tulsa’s 10th homicide of 2017.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a home around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

2/15/2017 Related Story: Man In Custody Following Deadly Tulsa Shooting

The report says the person who called 911 said he shot his friend five times when he thought his friend pulled a knife on him.

Officers said when they arrived in the 6200 block of South Richmond they found the victim down by the kitchen table with a gun and a knife on the kitchen table.

The caller and homeowner, 44-year-old William Bridges, told police the victim was in possession of a knife, which was put on the table, the report says.

It says the victim went to the restroom and when he exited, Bridges said it appeared the victim had a chain in his and he thought the victim was going to grab the knife.

That’s when Bridges said he pulled a revolver from his pocked and shot the victim multiple times.

The report says Bridges said the knife never left the table and the victim was not in possession of it.

The arrest report says the victim was unarmed when he was shot.

Police said the information from evidence contradicted Bridges statements.

Bridges was arrested for murder.