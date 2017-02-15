Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 10th Homicide Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 10th Homicide Of 2017

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of William Bridges. [Tulsa County jail] Booking photo of William Bridges. [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police made an arrested in a fatal shooting.

The shooting was Tulsa’s 10th homicide of 2017.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a home around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

2/15/2017 Related Story: Man In Custody Following Deadly Tulsa Shooting

The report says the person who called 911 said he shot his friend five times when he thought his friend pulled a knife on him.

Officers said when they arrived in the 6200 block of South Richmond they found the victim down by the kitchen table with a gun and a knife on the kitchen table.

The caller and homeowner, 44-year-old William Bridges, told police the victim was in possession of a knife, which was put on the table, the report says.

It says the victim went to the restroom and when he exited, Bridges said it appeared the victim had a chain in his and he thought the victim was going to grab the knife.

That’s when Bridges said he pulled a revolver from his pocked and shot the victim multiple times.

The report says Bridges said the knife never left the table and the victim was not in possession of it.

The arrest report says the victim was unarmed when he was shot.

Police said the information from evidence contradicted Bridges statements.

Bridges was arrested for murder.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.