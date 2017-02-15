Teen Tells Tulsa Police He Was Beaten, Thrown Into Creek

Tulsa police are investigating after a teen told them he was taken and beaten Wednesday night.

Police said the 14 year old told them he was taken in front of his home, then, was beaten and dumped into the Mingo Creek near 41st and 169.

Tulsa Police searching area near 102nd E Ave and 41st after teen told them he was beaten up and thrown in the creek. pic.twitter.com/DxPmliymMt — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) February 16, 2017

Police said the teen was beaten so badly that he struggled to speak or give them much information.

They did say, however, the teen told his parents there may have been a second person taken and thrown into a dumpster.

TPD says the 14 yo told them there was another kid who was kidnapped and thrown in a dumpster. TPD hasn't been able to find after search. — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) February 16, 2017

Police searched but didn't find another victim.

The teen was taken to the hospital and officer said they are going to speak with him.