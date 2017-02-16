Warm With Gusty Winds Across Eastern Oklahoma

Great weather is expected for the next few days with abundant sunshine along with a noticeable yet minor warming trend. We’ll go slightly above guidance today and that means we’ll be moving back into the upper 60's near 70 both today and Friday before our next chance of showers and storms will arrive early next week. Despite the recent rainfall, the fire danger will be increasing again today and Friday across part of eastern Oklahoma due to the influence of gusty southwest winds and low afternoon humidity.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure located to our southwest this morning. This low will begin lifting to the northeast over the next 36 to 48 hours and will have only a low impact on our immediate area. A few sprinkles or small showers may occur late Friday night into Saturday morning across far northeastern Texas into eastern Oklahoma but the chance will remain rather low.

Highs Saturday may stay in the mid to upper 60's due to the influence of some clouds, but rather pleasant weather is expected for most of the weekend, including highs moving into the lower or mid-70's Sunday. A stronger system will be nearing the area early next week that should bring a decent chance of showers or storms into the state Monday.

Most data support a decent inflow of low level moisture with dew points in the mid to upper 50's arriving across eastern Oklahoma Monday morning to midday. But the low across south Texas may inhibit the quality return of moisture and this is depicted with much higher dew points being suppressed across Texas during this period. Any threats for significant severe weather will be confined to these areas across Texas, but we may still have a few storms in the area Monday. We’ll not know for sure until we get closer to the event, but for now will keep a decent chance of showers and storms for the Monday period. This air-mass is not expected to change until possible late next week with a surface front moving across the state bringing a minor cool down and slightly drier air.

Temps will move into the 60's near 70 today with sunshine along with gusty southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. Enjoy the weather.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day.

Alan Crone