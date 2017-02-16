Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Man After Body Found In Okmul - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Colorado Murder Warrant Issued For Man After Body Found In Okmulgee

Posted: Updated:
The suitcase is loaded into a hearse at the Okmulgee Walmart gas station Wednesday, February 15. The suitcase is loaded into a hearse at the Okmulgee Walmart gas station Wednesday, February 15.
Ashley Mead has been missing since Sunday. Ashley Mead has been missing since Sunday.
Adam Densmore is in police custody. Adam Densmore is in police custody.
Police say the remains of an adult female were found in a suitcase inside this dumpster. Police say the remains of an adult female were found in a suitcase inside this dumpster.
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Police in Boulder, Colorado say they served a first-degree murder warrant to a man who may be connected to the discovery of a woman's body in a suitcase outside the Walmart gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Okmulgee Police say an employee at the Murphy's gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart found the suitcase in the dumpster around 2:30 p.m. on February 15, 2017.

"Just shock, total shock, that a human life would be disposed of in such a way,” said Wilma Berry, who visits Murphy’s frequently. “Just shocking, shocking to me.”

She added, "That person really took a risk of being caught, so that really shows he didn't care I guess." 

2/15/2017 Related Story: Okmulgee Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Walmart

Boulder Police say Okmulgee Police contacted them soon after the body was discovered.

Officers in Colorado have been looking for Ashley Mead, 25, of Boulder since Tuesday. Mead and her 1-year-old-daughter were reported missing Tuesday, February 14, 2017 when she didn't show up at work.

Boulder Police say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Mead's daughter with the girl's father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, in a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.  

The OHP arrested Densmore on a warrant for violation of custody and turned the baby over to Oklahoma Child Protective Services. 

A trooper pulled over Densmore at about 2:15 p.m Wednesday on Highway 412 at Highway 18, according to the OHP. 

The Boulder Police Department tweeted Thursday that Densmore was served with a warrant Thursday for first-degree murder.

The body found in the dumpster has been turned over to the state Medical Examiner's office, which will work to identify the remains as well as determine the cause and manner of death. 

Okmulgee Police say there are a number of surveillance cameras in the area where the body was found and they're reviewing the video.

Berry says it doesn't matter who she is, the loss of any life is hard enough for her to think about.

"I'm heartbroken,” she said. “Very heartbroken, for the victim. Whoever she was I’m just very sad for her."

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.