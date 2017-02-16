Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sentenced To More Time In Prison

Two former jailers at the Muskogee County Jail have been resentenced to longer terms in prison for violating the civil rights of inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old former jail superintendent Raymond Barnes was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and 35-year-old former assistant superintendent Christopher Brown was sentenced to one year in prison.

Barnes and Brown were indicted in February 2013 for using excessive force on inmates at the Muskogee County Jail between August 2009 and May 2011.

Barnes was initially sentenced to one year in prison and Brown to six months in prison, but prosecutors appealed and the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found the sentences "unusually lenient" and ordered both men be resentenced.

Prosecutors say federal guidelines called for sentences of 70 to 87 months in prison.

