Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sentenced To More Time In Priso - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sentenced To More Time In Prison

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two former jailers at the Muskogee County Jail have been resentenced to longer terms in prison for violating the civil rights of inmates.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old former jail superintendent Raymond Barnes was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and 35-year-old former assistant superintendent Christopher Brown was sentenced to one year in prison.

Barnes and Brown were indicted in February 2013 for using excessive force on inmates at the Muskogee County Jail between August 2009 and May 2011. 

Barnes was initially sentenced to one year in prison and Brown to six months in prison, but prosecutors appealed and the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals found the sentences "unusually lenient" and ordered both men be resentenced.

2/26/2014 Related Story: Former Muskogee County Jailers Convicted Of Excessive Force Against Inmates

Prosecutors say federal guidelines called for sentences of 70 to 87 months in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.