Five New Oklahoma Flu Deaths Reported

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Five more state residents have died due to complications from the flu over the past week.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 28.  Last week, state health officials reported 23 deaths so far this flu season.

2/9/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Flu-Related Deaths Double In One Week

One of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County, bringing the total for the season to nine.

OSDH says the other deaths happened in Bryan, Canadian, Grant and Kay counties.

Tulsa County has the most flu-related deaths in the state.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 209. As of February 14, the department says 1,127 people have spent time in the hospital since September 1, 2016.

County health departments remind residents they still have plenty doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 13
  • Alfalfa 1
  • Atoka 3
  • Beckham 1
  • Blaine 6
  • Bryan 16
  • Caddo 5
  • Canadian 17
  • Carter 9
  • Cherokee 12
  • Choctaw 2
  • Cleveland 80
  • Coal 1
  • Comanche 26
  • Craig 4
  • Creek 42
  • Custer 15
  • Dewey 1
  • Garfield 26 
  • Garvin 6
  • Grady 10
  • Grant 4
  • Greer 1
  • Harper 4
  • Hughes 2 
  • Jackson 1
  • Jefferson 3
  • Johnston 2
  • Kay 24
  • Kingfisher 6 
  • Latimer 2
  • LeFlore 3
  • Lincoln 16
  • Logan 26
  • Love 5 
  • Major 1
  • Marshall 9
  • Mayes 23
  • McClain 12
  • McCurtain 4
  • McIntosh 6
  • Murray 7
  • Muskogee 18
  • Noble 3
  • Nowata 1
  • Okfuskee 2
  • Oklahoma 181
  • Okmulgee 13
  • Osage 18
  • Ottawa 5
  • Pawnee 7
  • Payne 14
  • Pittsburg 4
  • Pontotoc 12
  • Pottawatomie 31 
  • Rogers 25
  • Seminole 4
  • Sequoyah 3
  • Stephens 13
  • Tulsa 279 
  • Wagoner 27 
  • Washington 6 
  • Washita 2
  • Woods 1
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

