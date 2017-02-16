Five New Oklahoma Flu Deaths Reported

Five more state residents have died due to complications from the flu over the past week.

In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 28. Last week, state health officials reported 23 deaths so far this flu season.

2/9/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Flu-Related Deaths Double In One Week

One of those deaths occurred in Tulsa County, bringing the total for the season to nine.

OSDH says the other deaths happened in Bryan, Canadian, Grant and Kay counties.

Tulsa County has the most flu-related deaths in the state.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 209. As of February 14, the department says 1,127 people have spent time in the hospital since September 1, 2016.

County health departments remind residents they still have plenty doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 13

Alfalfa 1

Atoka 3

Beckham 1

Blaine 6

Bryan 16

Caddo 5

Canadian 17

Carter 9

Cherokee 12

Choctaw 2

Cleveland 80

Coal 1

Comanche 26

Craig 4

Creek 42

Custer 15

Dewey 1

Garfield 26

Garvin 6

Grady 10

Grant 4

Greer 1

Harper 4

Hughes 2

Jackson 1

Jefferson 3

Johnston 2

Kay 24

Kingfisher 6

Latimer 2

LeFlore 3

Lincoln 16

Logan 26

Love 5

Major 1

Marshall 9

Mayes 23

McClain 12

McCurtain 4

McIntosh 6

Murray 7

Muskogee 18

Noble 3

Nowata 1

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 181

Okmulgee 13

Osage 18

Ottawa 5

Pawnee 7

Payne 14

Pittsburg 4

Pontotoc 12

Pottawatomie 31

Rogers 25

Seminole 4

Sequoyah 3

Stephens 13

Tulsa 279

Wagoner 27

Washington 6

Washita 2

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.