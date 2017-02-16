Woman Arrested In Tulsa Undercover Child Pornography, Prostituti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Arrested In Tulsa Undercover Child Pornography, Prostitution Sting

Misty Hayes, AKA Misty Weathers mug shot. Misty Hayes, AKA Misty Weathers mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 35-year-old was was arrested in a Tulsa Police undercover sting overnight. Misty Hayes is in jail on two felony complaints: possession of child pornography and procurement of a minor for prostitution.

The arresting officer said he was at the Days Inn near 31st and Memorial taking part in a child pornography investigation. He met Misty Hayes, also known as Misty Weather, and said she agreed to prostitute herself and a minor female.

Hayes showed the officer a video clip of a child performing a sex act with an adult. The officer arrested Hayes who remains in jail Thursday morning, February 16, 2017. 

