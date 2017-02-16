Police Identify Tulsa's 10th Homicide Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Identify Tulsa's 10th Homicide Victim

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have released the name of Tulsa's 10th homicide victim of 2017. They say he was 34-year-old Christopher Coffelt.

Officers were called to the home in the 6200 block of South Richmond about a shooting shortly before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Coffelt down by the kitchen table.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 10th Homicide Of 2017

After questioning the home's owner, police arrested William Bridges, 44, and booked him into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

Sgt. Dave Walker says so far in their investigation, they do not have enough evidence to determine a motive.   

In the arrest report, police state William Bridges called 911 said he shot his friend five times when he thought his friend pulled a knife on him.

Walker says the two men had spent time together the day before the shooting and there does not appear to be any issue between Bridges and Coffelt until the early hours on Wednesday, February 15.

Police are asking anyone with information on the relationship between the two men to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

