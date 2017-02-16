Collinsville Police Recover 27 Stolen Guns From One Home

Collinsville police netted 27 stolen firearms and three arrests after responding to a domestic dispute. The guns are connected to a 2015 burglary, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of South 8th Street after a report of a disturbance and arrested Wendell Hudson for being a felon in possession of a firearm. They recovered 21 firearms during his arrest and traced them to the burglary, a Facebook post states.

Officers then got a search warrant from the home and served it February 15, 2017. They found six more weapons that had been stolen in the same 2015 burglary, records show. Police say the find led to the arrest of Lacye Hudson and Frank Gaddy for knowingly concealing stolen property.

They both live at the home where the stolen firearms were being kept, according to police.