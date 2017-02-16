Police: Thieves Target Three Tulsa Cell Phone Stores

Police say two Tulsa cell phone stores were broken into and they believe there was a burglary attempt at a third store early Thursday.

Officers say in each incident, some type of heavy object, like a rock was used to break the glass door of the store.

The stores are located in the 9400 block of East 31st Street, the 1400 block of North Harvard and the 1600 block of North Lewis.

Police are still trying to determine if anything was taken and if the three incidents are related.