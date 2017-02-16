Wagoner County Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 18-Year-Old W - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wagoner County Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 18-Year-Old Woman

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old girl.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said the district attorney has charged a man with the first-degree murder of M'kayla Copeland. 

Deputies responded to a suspicious death call November 12, 2016, and when they arrived, they found Copeland's body.

The death was ruled as a drug overdose and officers continued investigating the death as suspicious. 

The sheriff said the investigation was very time consuming, but the Wagoner County DA has charged 46-year-old David Warden with first-degree murder. 

When his warrant came through, the sheriff said he was already in jail on another unrelated charge, so he is still in custody now. 

Warden admitted he's a drug user and that he and Copeland had been drinking a mixture of Alka Seltzer and meth hours before she was found dead.

The sheriff said they believe his involvement in Copeland's death constitutes a first-degree murder charge, but like any other case, he is innocent until proven guilty.

