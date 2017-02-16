Former Tulsa Cop Charged With Murder Takes The Stand

The defense started presenting its case in the murder trial of Shannon Kepler. Kepler is a former Tulsa police officer charged with killing his daughter's boyfriend in 2014.

Shannon Kepler is taking the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon.

His defense attorneys have called several witnesses already. Most of that testimony and questioning has centered around statements Jeremey Lakes 13-year-old brother made to detectives the night of the shooting.

Lake's brother testified earlier this week that he saw Kepler shoot Jeremey, but also said Kepler fired shots at his daughter Lisa who ran behind the house and at him.

Character witnesses have testified, describing Kepler as a truthful, non-violent man who loves his family.

Kepler's attorney also questioned police officer Shawn Kite about the timeline on when Lake's brother actually told police about him thinking he was being shot at.

Kite later listened to a dash cam recording of himself where he asked Lake's brother to show him where he was standing.

Shannon Kepler's first trial on the charge ended in a mistrial back in November when the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

