Large Grass Fire Threatens Homes Near Talala

A large grass fire threatened structures and forced evacuations in Rogers County Thursday afternoon.

The fire was located on the west side of Highway 169 about four miles north Oologah, just southwest of Talala. Firefighters from at least a dozen departments responded to the scene.

Northwest Fire Chief Mat Shockley said a landowner tried to burn a brush pile and the flames got out of control, burning 700 acres and threatening at least nine homes.

Chief Shockley said a hay barn was the largest structure lost in the fire. No one was hurt.

Firefighters evacuated the houses as a precaution. The fire stretched about 2.5 miles long, between 360 Road and 340 Road and 4080 Road and Highway 169.

Oologah-Talala Schools held some students who live in the affected area until the danger passed.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Will Kavanagh said he did not see evidence of any structures destroyed by fire.

One landowner lost dozens of round bales to the fire.