Cowboys To Honor OSU Great Brooks Thompson

Few Oklahoma State players performed better on the Bedlam stage than Cowboy great Brooks Thompson, and on Saturday evening the Cowboys will pay tribute to his family and his legacy.



The Littleton, Colorado native averaged 20.0 points per game in four career matchups against OU, which is the third highest against the Sooners in school history. He also shot 59.6 percent from the floor, including a 50.0 percent clip from 3-point, against the Sooners.



Thompson was 3-1 against the Sooners in his career, and the first Bedlam game of his senior year will forever live in OSU lore. That night, the trio of Thompson, Randy Rutherford and Bryant Reeves combined for 88 points on 30-of-41 (.731) shooting to help the Cowboys score 105 points in Norman.



One of the best all-around guards in school history, Thompson earned back-to-back All-Big Eight selections for the Cowboys in 1993 and 1994, as well as NABC and USBWA All-District honors as a senior.



Thompson's 5.4 career assists per game still rank fourth in school history, while his career scoring average of 15.8 points per game is 12th. He is one of just eight Cowboys to record a 500-point/100-assist season, and only Marcus Smart (2.9 steals per game) tallied more steals per game over his career than Thompson (2.7). He was a 43.1 percent shooter from 3-point over his career, which is second in OSU history only to Sean Sutton (44.4 percent).



A native of Littleton, Colorado, Thompson was taken with the 27th pick of the 1994 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and played a combined four seasons with Orlando, Utah, Denver, Phoenix and New York.



Following his NBA career, Thompson returned to Stillwater as an assistant coach on Eddie Sutton's staff from 1998-99 and once again in 2001-02. He later served two seasons on Rob Evans' staff at Arizona State, and spent the last 10 seasons as the head coach of UTSA, where he led the Roadrunners to the NCAA Tournament in 2011.