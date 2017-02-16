OSU Women's Hoops: Six Named To Academic All-Big 12 Squad

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team was well represented on the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 squad with six Cowgirls being honored it was announced Thursday by the league office.



Of the 35 first-team selections, five student-athletes maintained a 4.0 grade point average, including OSU junior Kaylee Jensen, a nutritional sciences major, and sophomore Jentry Holt, a sports media major.



The duo was joined on the first team by senior Katelyn Loecker, a health education and promotion major, and sophomore Karli Wheeler, who is pursuing a degree in nutritional sciences.



Senior Diana Omozee, a psychology major, and junior Mandy Coleman, a liberal studies major, were named to the squad's second team.



Jensen, Loecker and Omozee were all named to the squad for the second time in their careers.



First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team's scheduled contests.



Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.