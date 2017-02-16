Police Arrest Tulsa's Most Wanted Murder Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Tulsa's Most Wanted Murder Suspect

Byron Penn Byron Penn
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man wanted for murder was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop, the Tulsa Police Department said. 

Byron Terrail Penn, 31, was named the most wanted by TPD in October after they said he shot and killed a security guard who was working security at an event at the Route 66 Event Center. Norman Huntley, 42, was shot several times during a fight outside the event center October 2, 2016, and police said he died the next day.

TPD said Penn was arrested February 16 by the US Marshal Service, members of the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force and TPD near 111th Street and South Mingo.

Penn has a long history with the Department of Corrections and was released July of 2011 after serving five years for felony possession of a firearm and several deferred sentences for second-degree burglary, according to the DOC. 

Tulsa County issued a first-degree murder warrant for Penn on October 13, 2016. 

