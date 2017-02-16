Tulsa Club Building Under Renovation Ahead Of 2018 Opening As Hotel

It's 90 years old and one of downtown Tulsa's first art deco buildings. The Tulsa Club is under renovation before opening in 2018 as a boutique hotel.

If these walls could talk there would be stories from oil and business tycoons who dined here.

Ideas flowing from architects who meticulously designed it.

For some, the current state of the Tulsa Club could look sad but for others, it's an opportunity.

"This could be For weddings, for black tie affairs, for anything," said Matt Newman with the Ross Group.

Tulsa-based Ross Group is bringing it back as a 97 room boutique hotel - but to get here they've still got some work to do.

"It does look bad but give us about 18 months and it will look brand new," Newman said.

Empty since 1994, graffiti now covers most walls and some of the ornate features that made the building so unique.

In 2010, a fire burned through the ballroom but structural engineers said the Tulsa Club didn't budge and the strong bones of the building never weakened.

"It is great visually," Newman said of the walls. "It really gives you great echoes and sounds that you are not in a typical hotel or a typical building."

The space almost seems built for it, each of these rooms will serve as penthouses or bridal suites.

"The plan we have for once you get inside these rooms is going to give you a look and feel you haven't seen in Tulsa," Newman said.

Newman said over the last year they have walked the floors over and over again.

"We are finding some good surprises as we remove the tiles and find some of the original flooring and terrazzo that was from original construction," Newman said.

The Ross Group hopes to have it completed by late 2018.