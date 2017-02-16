Owasso Residents Hit By Neighborhood Burglaries

Thieves hit several homes in the Owasso area recently in a well-coordinated, planned attack.

Several neighbors got surveillance video of a truck pulling a stolen trailer that thieves loaded with items taken from garages and vehicles.

Spencer's garage got hit in the middle of the night. He and his family were asleep inside at the time so even though he's upset at all the things that are missing, he is grateful they're okay.

"When I found my four wheeler, it was pulled here and the door was down on it," Spencer said.

That's when he realized most of his tools were gone, compressors, drill press, socket sets plus items he inherited of great sentimental value.

"Stuff my granddad gave me and my uncle, but it's just stuff. The blessing is my family is safe, everything's good," he said.

Spencer posted about the burglary on nextdoor.com, even admitting he forgot to lock his small garage door. Lots of other people said they'd been hit too and started posting pictures and videos of the truck and stolen trailer used.

He realized he probably interrupted the burglars right in the middle of the burglary because it was around 3 a.m. when he came out the garage, got into his old fridge for a midnight snack and went back in.

After he saw the surveillance video, he realized those burglars were at that moment, standing on the other side of his garage.

"Oh my gosh, if I would've turned to the right to look, there'd been two or three staring at me," he said.

Now he's now adding extra security to his house, including cameras.

Even though police told Spencer he'll probably never get his stuff back, he's been checking pawn shops and Craigslist in hopes he gets some of it returned.