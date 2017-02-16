Owasso Residents Hit By Neighborhood Burglaries - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Owasso Residents Hit By Neighborhood Burglaries

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Thieves hit several homes in the Owasso area recently in a well-coordinated, planned attack.

Several neighbors got surveillance video of a truck pulling a stolen trailer that thieves loaded with items taken from garages and vehicles.

Spencer's garage got hit in the middle of the night. He and his family were asleep inside at the time so even though he's upset at all the things that are missing, he is grateful they're okay.

"When I found my four wheeler, it was pulled here and the door was down on it," Spencer said. 

That's when he realized most of his tools were gone, compressors, drill press, socket sets plus items he inherited of great sentimental value.

"Stuff my granddad gave me and my uncle, but it's just stuff. The blessing is my family is safe, everything's good," he said.

Spencer posted about the burglary on nextdoor.com, even admitting he forgot to lock his small garage door. Lots of other people said they'd been hit too and started posting pictures and videos of the truck and stolen trailer used. 

He realized he probably interrupted the burglars right in the middle of the burglary because it was around 3 a.m. when he came out the garage, got into his old fridge for a midnight snack and went back in. 

After he saw the surveillance video, he realized those burglars were at that moment, standing on the other side of his garage.

"Oh my gosh, if I would've turned to the right to look, there'd been two or three staring at me," he said. 

Now he's now adding extra security to his house, including cameras.

Even though police told Spencer he'll probably never get his stuff back, he's been checking pawn shops and Craigslist in hopes he gets some of it returned. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.