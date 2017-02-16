Special Election Set To Fill House Seat Being Vacated By Rep. Dan Kirby

Governor Mary Fallin ordered a special election to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Rep. Dan Kirby.

Kirby, a Tulsa Republican, is resigning his District 75 seat effective March 1, 2017.

The governor set the special primary election for May 9 and the special general election for July 11. In the event a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be May 9.

Kirby announced his resignation earlier this month after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Kirby had been accused of sexually harassing two former aides, one of whom he shared explicit text messages with and from whom he solicited topless photos. He said the two shared a relationship, but the aide denied that to the committee investigating the claims.

The committee voted to recommend his expulsion from the House.