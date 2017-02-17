Mild Temperatures Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma

Temps are mild this morning with most locations in the 40's. We’re shooting for highs today around 70 for most locations along with some sunshine through midday before the clouds will arrive later this afternoon and tonight with a low chance for a few showers or sprinkles. The weekend still looks decent with the next best chance for showers and storms arriving Monday.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure located to our southwest this morning. This low will begin lifting to the northeast over the next 36 to 48 hours and will have only a low impact on our immediate area. A few sprinkles or small showers may occur late tonight night into Saturday morning across far northeastern Texas into eastern Oklahoma but the chance will remain rather low. The timing of the system will coincide with the highest relative humidity (nocturnal passage) and I have included a real pop on the 7-day planner for this low chance.

Highs Saturday should stay in the mid to upper 60's due to the influence of some clouds, but rather pleasant weather is expected for most of the weekend, including highs moving into the lower or mid-70's Sunday. Sunday night into Monday morning a stronger upper level system will be ejecting into the southern and central plains and this will bring a mention for storms into eastern OK late Sunday night into Monday morning. Data this morning continue to support a large complex of thunderstorms developing across southern Texas Sunday night into Monday. This may act to suppress the quality return of moisture into Oklahoma Monday. I still think we’ll have some showers and storms, but I’ll hesitate to increase the pops over our current 40%to 50% and the threat for any strong to severe storms may reside to the south, closer to the main dynamic energy. We’ll not know for sure until we get closer to the event, but for now will keep a decent chance of showers and storms for the Monday period. Temps will rebound into the lower 70's for the middle of next week before a powerful storm system nears the state late next week with strong winds and a chance for storms. Next weekend could be quite chilly.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a great weekend.

Alan Crone'