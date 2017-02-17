Mild Temperatures Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mild Temperatures Continue Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Temps are mild this morning with most locations in the 40's.  We’re shooting for highs today around 70 for most locations along with some sunshine through midday before the clouds will arrive later this afternoon and tonight with a low chance for a few showers or sprinkles.  The weekend still looks decent with the next best chance for showers and storms arriving Monday.

WARN Interactive Radar

We’re tracking an area of low pressure located to our southwest this morning.   This low will begin lifting to the northeast over the next 36 to 48 hours and will have only a low impact on our immediate area.   A few sprinkles or small showers may occur late tonight night into Saturday morning across far northeastern Texas into eastern Oklahoma but the chance will remain rather low.  The timing of the system will coincide with the highest relative humidity (nocturnal passage) and I have included a real pop on the 7-day planner for this low chance. 

Weather Alerts

Highs Saturday should stay in the mid to upper 60's due to the influence of some clouds, but rather pleasant weather is expected for most of the weekend, including highs moving into the lower or mid-70's Sunday.   Sunday night into Monday morning a stronger upper level system will be ejecting into the southern and central plains and this will bring a mention for storms into eastern OK late Sunday night into Monday morning.  Data this morning continue to support a large complex of thunderstorms developing across southern Texas Sunday night into Monday.  This may act to suppress the quality return of moisture into Oklahoma Monday.   I still think we’ll have some showers and storms, but I’ll hesitate to increase the pops over our current 40%to 50% and the threat for any strong to severe storms may reside to the south, closer to the main dynamic energy.   We’ll not know for sure until we get closer to the event, but for now will keep a decent chance of showers and storms for the Monday period.   Temps will rebound into the lower 70's for the middle of next week before a powerful storm system nears the state late next week with strong winds and a chance for storms.   Next weekend could be quite chilly.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a great weekend. 

Alan Crone'

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Tracking A Cold Front Across Northern Oklahoma

    Tracking A Cold Front Across Northern Oklahoma

    A front will arrive today and tonight with a chance of showers and storms for portions of the area.   A few may also remain possible early this morning through midday across southern Kansas and part of northern OK.   

    More >>

    A front will arrive today and tonight with a chance of showers and storms for portions of the area.   A few may also remain possible early this morning through midday across southern Kansas and part of northern OK.   

    More >>

  • The Eclipse, Back To School, And A Cold Front

    The Eclipse, Back To School, And A Cold Front

    Welcome to Eclipse Monday and also back to school Monday for Tulsa Public!   First up:   Yes there will be some cloud cover in spots during the 11am to 2pm time period today across northeastern OK.  But this will should be scattered and not overcast.   And yes, there is a chance for a few isolated showers or storms today including a small chance of isolated storms during the 2nd half of the eclipse across far NE OK.   The odds will remain l...More >>
    Welcome to Eclipse Monday and also back to school Monday for Tulsa Public!   First up:   Yes there will be some cloud cover in spots during the 11am to 2pm time period today across northeastern OK.  But this will should be scattered and not overcast.   And yes, there is a chance for a few isolated showers or storms today including a small chance of isolated storms during the 2nd half of the eclipse across far NE OK.   The odds will remain l...More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.