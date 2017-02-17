Man Apologizes For Starting Rogers County Grass Fire

A Rogers County man is apologizing to all of his neighbors after he started a wildfire that burned hundreds of acres between Oologah and Talala Thursday afternoon.

Troy McClain says he started a fire Tuesday but he didn't realize a burn ban was in effect. So he put it out and waited until Wednesday when the ban was lifted.

"I called the fire department and asked them if it was OK to burn the fire pit and I was gonna watch over it until it was out," said Troy McClain.

McClain says he poured water around the pit to make sure it was out and double checked Thursday before he left for work.

But a neighbor called him saying the fire had reignited.

"There was just a lot of things going through my mind. I was scared to death. I broke some laws because I was speeding all the way here," said Troy McClain.

Firefighters say 700 acres burned and several homes were in danger -- and it all started right here with this pile of trash here in the backyard.

McClain says he went around apologizing to his neighbors about what happened. He says the neighbors have been more than patient with him.

"People I know around here, they're all good to me. In fact, I had a neighbor call me this morning willing to donate the hay back to the people," said Troy McClain.

He says owning up to the fire is the right thing to do -- and claims anyone in this area would do the same.

"You get 52 years old like I am, you're gonna make some mistakes in your life. It's just what you do when you make them," said Troy McClain.