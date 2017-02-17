Men Playing Basketball Outside Tulsa School Robbed At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Men Playing Basketball Outside Tulsa School Robbed At Gunpoint

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for two men who robbed two other men playing basketball Thursday night near an elementary school.

Officers were called to a park next door to Cooper Elementary school in the 1800 block of South 124th East Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The two victims told police two men armed with a handgun came up to them and ordered them to lie on the ground. After taking car keys and the victims' wallets, the two robbers got into a victim's red Pontiac Grand Am and drove off.

Police say the car has a Cherokee Nation tag and a gray fender. Police did not release a detailed description of the robbers. 

If you see the car police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

