Men Playing Basketball Outside Tulsa School Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are looking for two men who robbed two other men playing basketball Thursday night near an elementary school.

Officers were called to a park next door to Cooper Elementary school in the 1800 block of South 124th East Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The two victims told police two men armed with a handgun came up to them and ordered them to lie on the ground. After taking car keys and the victims' wallets, the two robbers got into a victim's red Pontiac Grand Am and drove off.

Police say the car has a Cherokee Nation tag and a gray fender. Police did not release a detailed description of the robbers.

If you see the car police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.