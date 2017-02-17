New Natural Gas Pipeline Proposed For Oklahoma

A new, natural gas pipeline may be built across Oklahoma.

Cheniere Midstream Holdings is looking to build a 200-mile long pipeline from Okarche in central Oklahoma to Bennington in southeast Oklahoma.

When finished, the company told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, the pipeline would be able to move 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Cheniere Midstream Holdings says the proposed pipeline could be up to a $1 billion and could potentially bring up to 1,000 jobs during its construction.



The company hopes to submit a formal application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this spring, and if approved, begin construction by next summer.