Driver Ticketed After Crash, Car Fire On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ticketed a driver after his car was involved in a crash and fire Friday morning on Interstate 44 in Tulsa.

The fire briefly shut down all westbound lanes between 21st and 31st Streets just before 7 a.m.

Tulsa firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver rear-ended a westbound pickup, causing his car to go off the highway. That sparked a grass fire, which then caught the car on fire.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured.

Troopers said he was an Uber driver, but the company disputes that. Uber says it has no record of an employee with that tag number or vehicle.

Troopers wrote him a ticket for looking at his phone when the wreck happened.