Oklahoma Mom Who Allegedly Stole From Daughter's Trust Fund Surr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Oklahoma Mom Who Allegedly Stole From Daughter's Trust Fund Surrenders

Posted: Updated:
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a woman charged with forgery and embezzlement has turned herself in.

Sheryl Clark, 51, is accused of illegally withdrew more than $36,000 from her daughter's trust fund.

Her daughter was awarded the money as part of a workers' compensation case after her father died. 

The OSBI states the girl's mother started withdrawing the money in March 2014. Two withdrawals were approved for the welfare and maintenance of the daughter by a Workers Comp judge, but then Clark alleged made six more unauthorized withdrawals.

Clark is in the Garvin County jail facing six counts of forgery and one count of embezzlement.

