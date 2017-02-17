Former Employee Charged With Rape, Bribery At Hominy Prison - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Former Employee Charged With Rape, Bribery At Hominy Prison

Posted: Updated:
Carmen Pogue and Carlson Cade [Osage County jail] Carmen Pogue and Carlson Cade [Osage County jail]
Darius Hendricks and Robert Rich [DOC} Darius Hendricks and Robert Rich [DOC}
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors charged a former Hominy prison employee with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery after an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

They also charged a former DOC captain with bribery.

They identify the former employee as 33-year-old Carmen Pogue.

According to court documents, a Department of Corrections investigation determined Pogue had had sex with Robert Rich, 29, and Darius Hendricks, 47, in the prison potato room and shift office in 2016.

Under Oklahoma law, it's considered rape for a prison employee to have sex with an inmate, if if the sex was consensual. 

Prosecutors also say Pogue got $2,200 from Hendricks and she gave him clothing and a ring. 

DOC records show Robert Rich is serving time for a first-degree rape conviction out of Payne County and Darius Hendricks is in prison for a first-degree murder conviction out of Muskogee County.

Hendricks has since been moved to a prison in Lawton.

During the investigation, prison officials learned a former DOC captain had given contraband to Darius Hendricks during the same time period in 2016. The items included drugs, cell phones and tobacco.

The former captain is identified as 33-year-old Carlson Cade. Prosecutors have charged him with bribery.

Darius Hendricks told investigators the items were inside boxes containing tennis shoes given to him by Carlson Cade.  

The affidavit says Cade picked up the boxes as well as cash from a woman in Tulsa.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.