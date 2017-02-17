Former Employee Charged With Rape, Bribery At Hominy Prison

Prosecutors charged a former Hominy prison employee with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery after an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

They also charged a former DOC captain with bribery.

They identify the former employee as 33-year-old Carmen Pogue.

According to court documents, a Department of Corrections investigation determined Pogue had had sex with Robert Rich, 29, and Darius Hendricks, 47, in the prison potato room and shift office in 2016.

Under Oklahoma law, it's considered rape for a prison employee to have sex with an inmate, if if the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors also say Pogue got $2,200 from Hendricks and she gave him clothing and a ring.

DOC records show Robert Rich is serving time for a first-degree rape conviction out of Payne County and Darius Hendricks is in prison for a first-degree murder conviction out of Muskogee County.

Hendricks has since been moved to a prison in Lawton.

During the investigation, prison officials learned a former DOC captain had given contraband to Darius Hendricks during the same time period in 2016. The items included drugs, cell phones and tobacco.

The former captain is identified as 33-year-old Carlson Cade. Prosecutors have charged him with bribery.

Darius Hendricks told investigators the items were inside boxes containing tennis shoes given to him by Carlson Cade.

The affidavit says Cade picked up the boxes as well as cash from a woman in Tulsa.