Tulsa Cop Shannon Kepler's Murder Trial Could Go To Jury Today

Shannon Kepler's second murder trial is expected to go to the jury sometime Friday afternoon.

Kepler is the former Tulsa police officer charged with killing his daughter's boyfriend, Jeremey Lake in 2014. Kepler testified he feared for his life that night when Kepler tried to talk to his daughter, Lisa and encountered Lake.

Kepler said Jeremey Lake pointed a gun at him but police officers never found that gun.

A janitor did find a gun in a police interrogation room trash can two days after Lisa Kepler was interviewed there.

Kepler's attorney believed it could be the missing weapon. It was wiped of prints and DNA.

The judge ruled the gun was not admissible at trial, since there was no way to prove it was connected to this case. However, Kepler mentioned the gun during his testimony even though it wasn't allowed.

The jury will get the case once closing arguments have been completed.