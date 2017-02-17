Okmulgee Police: Parts Missing From Woman's Remains Found In Suitcase

Photo of Ashley Mead and the suitcase in which police say some of her remains were found in Okmulgee.

Okmulgee Police say several parts were missing from the human torso found in a suitcase at the Walmart gas station on Wednesday.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Chief Joe Prentice said police believe Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder and her body at least partially dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and some of her body parts were discarded in several communities, not just Okmulgee.

Prentice said the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner has not made an official identification; but the department says investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead, 25, based on observations made during the autopsy.

Adam Densmore, the father of Ashley Mead's child, has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder. The arrest affidavit has been sealed by the court. He was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County on Wednesday, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart.

Boulder Police say they're still investigating Densmore’s exact travel route from February 12 through February 15. They say detectives currently believe that on the evening of February 12, Densmore left Boulder and traveled south to Raton, New Mexico. They believe he then continued south and east through the Texas panhandle before arriving in Haughton, Louisiana on the evening of February 13.

On the morning of February 14, Densmore drove to Conway, Arkansas where he spent the night. On the morning of February 15, he left Conway, Arkansas and stopped in Okmulgee. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over for a traffic stop at 2:13 on the afternoon of February 15, 2017. The trooper arrested him when he found a Colorado warrant for a custody violation.

His baby girl, who is also Mead's daughter, was with him. Troopers turned her over to DHS. Once Densmore was in jail, he was served with a 1st-degree murder warrant in Mead's death.

Prentice asked the public to watch out for a purple Reba brand suitcase that matches the one found in Okmulgee on Wednesday.

They ask anyone who sees a suitcase placed in an odd location to avoid touching it and to contact their local police department immediately.

Prentice said Densmore has been moved to the Okmulgee County Jail and has waived extradition to Boulder. He said he expects Densmore to be extradited back to Colorado in the coming days.