U.S. Attorney: Tulsa Doctor Reaches Settlement Over Drug Allegations

A Tulsa doctor has reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office over allegations the doctor violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention Act.

In a news release from U.S. Attorney Danny Williams in Tulsa, Dr. Nick Carroll has agreed to pay $35,000 to resolve the allegations.

Williams says according to the agreement, the violations happened between January 30, 2012 and January 31, 2013.

"The settlement resolves a matter referred to the U.S. Attorney by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, wherein Dr. Carroll was accused of forging numerous prescriptions for his personal use."