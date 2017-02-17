Repairs Underway After Bixby Schools' Bus Barn Fire

Repairs on the Bixby School bus barn are underway after an electrical problem caused one of their buses to catch fire on February 3rd.

.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Will Kavanagh flew over the shop Friday.

Bixby Schools says they don't know how much all the repairs are going to cost and it's going to take several weeks before they're done.

A portion of the roof and several roof supports had to be replaced after a school bus caught fire inside the transportation shop.

The fire totaled the bus and caused a lot of damage to the building and the offices.

2/3/2017 Related Story: Fire Destroys Bixby School Bus

Fire investigators say a broken bracket in the engine compartment of the bus rubbed off some insulation on a main battery cable, causing a short and sparking the fire.

The bus was out of service because the driver noticed an electrical smell the day before.