Homeowners Save Neighbors' Property In Oologah Wildfire

Image of a fire truck on the scene.
Image of cattle at the fire scene.
Image of Trevor Holly at the fire scene.
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

A lot of the homeowners weren't home when a wildfire threatened their homes near Oologah Thursday afternoon, but the ones who were made a huge difference.

"I'm just thankful. Thankful to the Lord. He showed mercy on us," said Trevor Holly.

Holly and his wife were just doing some routine work on their land, when suddenly it wasn't so routine.

He said, "Wife and I were going out to check on some cows, looked down the road, saw some flames, saw some smoke. I was north, fire was south of us, and it was headed right for us."

Holly called the fire department, then he and his neighbors sprang into action.

"I'm doing everything i can to try to save their property and lend a hand to other people, neighbors and stuff, so they can save their property. We had a ton of people out here, using the garden hose, trying to fight the fire off in the back of the shop here."

Thankfully, Holly's house, and those surrounding, were saved. One of those was Debra Burchett's, who was at work when the fire started.

"I rushed up here, and i couldn't get through. It had already gone down past my house," she said. "It was a little scary, but i knew that my son was up here, and they said that [they] saved it, and the fire department got here also."

Holly says it's the people, the community, watching out for each other. And that extends to the crews working the fire, as well.

"Call your neighbor. Lend a hand, just like what happened today. If it wasn't for everybody, stuff wouldn't have happened, stuff wouldn't have gotten saved," he said.

