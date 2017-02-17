11-Run First Inning Leads Sooners Past UIW

The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
A week from Friday, the Wagoner Bulldogs will begin their third straight state title defense and attempt to take a step closer to a state record.More >>
A week from Friday, the Wagoner Bulldogs will begin their third straight state title defense and attempt to take a step closer to a state record.More >>
With just nine days until the season opener against TU, there still hasn't been any official word on who the backup quarterback or who the first running back off the bench for the Cowboys will be just yet.More >>
With just nine days until the season opener against TU, there still hasn't been any official word on who the backup quarterback or who the first running back off the bench for the Cowboys will be just yet.More >>
The Associated Press released it's preseason All-America teams today and two local standouts made the First Team.More >>
The Associated Press released it's preseason All-America teams today and two local standouts made the First Team.More >>
By virtue of his all-around title at the P&G Championships Saturday night, OU men’s gymnastics junior Yul Moldauer earned a spot on the U.S. Men’s Team for the 2017 World Championships.More >>
By virtue of his all-around title at the P&G Championships Saturday night, OU men’s gymnastics junior Yul Moldauer earned a spot on the U.S. Men’s Team for the 2017 World Championships.More >>