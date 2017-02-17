Superintendent Hofmeister Issues Statement In Perry School Arrests

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says it's unconscionable for anyone who works at a school to look the other way when there are allegations of child abuse.
Police arrested an 85-year-old teacher's assistant in Perry on 22 felony child sex crimes.
They say Arnold Cowen admitted he inappropriately touched girls at the Upper Elementary school.
Police also arrested the principal and a teacher for not reporting the allegations to police and telling officers they thought the allegations were false.
Perry Teacher's Assistant, Faculty Members Arrested In Child Molestation Scandal
Oklahoma's Education Superintendent says "If you suspect any type of inappropriate behavior between adults and students, you absolutely have a legal and moral obligation to report it."
The Perry School board has also suspended the superintendent.
Police say more arrests are possible.
