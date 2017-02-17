Embezzlement Case Against Former Rogers County Commissioners Heads To Trial

The embezzlement case against two former Rogers County Commissioners will head to trial.

Kirt Thacker and Mike Helm face accusations of embezzlement and conspiracy.

The men were arrested in 2015 for allegedly going around protocol when selecting a contractor for road work.

Helm is also accused of pocketing money from the sale of county-owned scrap metal.

Prosecutors allege Thacker used county equipment and employees for work on his own property.

A judge set the trial for April.