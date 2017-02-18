Three Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Three Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say three people were arrested after a chase across north Tulsa early Saturday.

They are identified as 27-year-old Joseph Wagener, 44-year-old Michael Panther and 19-year-old Brianna Thomas.

Officers said shortly after 2 a.m., police saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed in the 2700 block of East Apache.  They say the driver failed to stop, but eventually he pulled over in the 4000 block of East Newton, where three people inside the car got out and ran.

Police say with the help of their helicopter all three were located and arrested.

Wagener, Panther and Thomas were booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.