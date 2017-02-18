Three Arrested After Tulsa Police Chase

Police say three people were arrested after a chase across north Tulsa early Saturday.

They are identified as 27-year-old Joseph Wagener, 44-year-old Michael Panther and 19-year-old Brianna Thomas.

Officers said shortly after 2 a.m., police saw a Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed in the 2700 block of East Apache. They say the driver failed to stop, but eventually he pulled over in the 4000 block of East Newton, where three people inside the car got out and ran.

Police say with the help of their helicopter all three were located and arrested.

Wagener, Panther and Thomas were booked into the Tulsa County jail.