Mild Temps For Eastern Oklahoma, Before Rain Returns

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Unseasonably mild weather has been a theme for much of February, and we’ll continue that theme for our Saturday!

Clouds expanding this morning will result in mostly cloudy skies for most of the day, though a few areas of sunshine will try to work back in this afternoon. Those clouds will keep our temperatures from soaring too quickly, but we’ll still be pleasantly mild with mid 60's for our Saturday afternoon highs.

Winds will be much lighter for a change, which is good news for our ongoing fire danger. In addition, increasing relative humidity will help limit our fire danger at least for one day.

After some clearing late in the day, clouds will again increase overnight into Sunday morning with a few patches of drizzle or fog possible. Despite mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, our temperatures again will be well above normal with lows generally in the 50's and highs climbing up into the 70's!

Our next storm system will begin to arrive by Sunday evening with an increasing chance of showers and even a few storms. The highest likelihood for showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma looks to come late Sunday night into early Monday morning, with a few locally heavy storms possible.

Storms will gradually clear off to the east on Monday, but we won’t see much, if any, noticeable cool-down with highs back in the low 70's to start the work week! In fact, another slow warming trend looks likely next week with highs possibly climbing as high as the upper 70's by mid-late week!

We are seeing signs of a stronger cold front due to arrive around next Friday, which should cool us off pretty noticeably bring our temperatures much closer to normal as we head into next weekend. So enjoy the warm weather while it’s here!

