High-Speed Chase From Tulsa To Claremore Ends With Arrests

Clifford Haughn and Robert Bacus [Rogers County jail] Clifford Haughn and Robert Bacus [Rogers County jail]
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Two men are in the Rogers County jail after a high speed chase from Tulsa to Claremore early Saturday.

They are identified as 28-year-old Clifford Haughn and 18-year-old Robert Bacus.  

Tulsa Police say the pursuit started just before 1 a.m. when officers tried to stop a white Ford sedan for speeding near Interstate-44 and Harvard. 

They said the driver didn't stop as he headed east on I-44 towards Catoosa at speeds of 100 miles per hour. 

OHP troopers took over the chase as the driver sped through Catoosa and Verdigris on Highway 66 and then into the city of Claremore.

Troopers said the driver finally stopped at Lynn Riggs Boulevard and Washington in Claremore.

Clifford Haughn and Robert Bacus were booked into the Rogers County jail.  The OHP says a female passenger in the car was questioned and released.

Catoosa, Verdigris and Claremore Police also assisted during the chase.

