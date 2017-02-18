Renovations Coming To Bixby's Charley Young Park

Changes are coming to downtown Bixby.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD Pilot Will Kavanagh found out Charley Young Park is

getting a makeover.

Bixby is using some of its Vision 2025 funding to make improvements at the park.

Right now, the city is on phase one, downtown river district.

This renovation project is in the heart of Bixby and when it is done, there will be a performance stage, an interactive fountain and a children's splash pad.

All in all, there will be 80,000 square feet of venue space at the park.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2017.