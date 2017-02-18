Pickup Hits Tulsa Utility Pole Guy Wire

Police ticketed a pickup driver for not having his license after his truck hit a Tulsa utility pole guy wire late Friday.

Officers were called to the crash near the intersection of North Delaware and Admiral Place just before midnight.

The driver told police he was northbound when a southbound car swerved onto his side of the road. He says he hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the Dodge pickup to run up the pole's guy wire.

Police said the driver wasn't injured, but the accident caused a brief power outage in the area.