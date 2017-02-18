Oklahoma Ranks 3rd In Domestic Homicide, Safenet Hopes To Make Change

The woman police say was assaulted by David English, the rape suspect killed by police, was taken to Safenet services in Claremore when an associate saw her injuries.

Even though the affidavit says the woman went to the facility, Safetnet representatives say they can't talk about specific cases. However they do say they often provide help to women who’ve experienced domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s something Safenet has been doing for 26 years.

For domestic violence and sexual abuse that ended in homicide, statistics show Oklahoma ranks third in the nation.

In most of those cases, the victims never sought help.

"We've got a lot of work to do and to get the word out and believe victims and help them get out and don't blame the victim," said Donna Grabow executive director of Safenet Services.

For the last 26 years, Grabow has been doing her part to help. Safenet services focuses on helping women who have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault. Grabow says it's a problem one in four women experience in their lifetimes.

2/18/2017 Related Story: Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase Describes Torture

"It is all age ranges - we even have them in their 80s that come in that have been in a situation for a long time,” said Grabow. “We'll have grandmothers come in and say I didn't get out."

For the women who do seek out Safenet's help. A team of counselors are available to provide help and resources. Women at the shelter are given aftercare that helps them identify negative thought patterns that contribute to feelings of worthlessness and develop a more positive outlook. Counseling also explore behaviors that create problems and helps them learn to regain a sense of control

"If you're in domestic violence. do not stay together for the kids because they learn what they live and it is a generational cycle. so the sooner you can get out the better off you are," said Grabow.

Safenet representatives say they've been able to help so many people through community support.

Even so they are always looking for volunteers.

For more information, visit the following link: Safenet Services