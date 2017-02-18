Darryl Starbird National Rod And Custom Car Show Underway In Tulsa

More than 1,000 "cool" cars are on display at the 53rd annual Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Car Show at the Tulsa fairgrounds.

It's the second day of the show.

It features Oklahoma's own Darryl Starbird's futuristic space-age car designs and other custom cars.

Of course, there is live music and competitions.

People travel from all over country to display their cars, and for most, it's because they love what they do.

"It's fun to see their reactions,” said Mike Markin. “Get their input, visit with them, they tell you their stories, you get to tell your stories, it's a whole lot of fun."